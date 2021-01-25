GLORY 77: Heavyweight tournament plus three world title fights – final pre-show (video)

Kickboxing event GLORY 77 airs live on pay-per-view this coming Saturday, January 30 from Holland. The fight card comprises nine bouts in total, including three world championship bouts. The headliner of the show is a four-man heavyweight knockout tournament.
The final pre-fight show hit the stream, where Todd Grisham and Joseph Valtellini preview the highly anticipated event. You can watch it up top.
The first semi-final of four-man tournament features the reigning GLORY heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven up against his old foe Hesdy Gerges in their trilogy fight. The second semi-final pits Levi Rigters and Tarik Khbabez. The winners of these bouts are expected to face one another in the finale, which will be the last fight of the evening.
The co-main event is a light heavyweight championship unification between the current champion Artem Vakhitov and the division’s interim titleholder and undisputed middleweight champion Alex Pereira. Also on the card the reigning welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe and the division’s interim champion Murthel Groenhart square the differences in their third fight. In addition, two-time super bantamweight champion Tiffany Van Soest defends her belt against Aline Pereira. The full fight card can be found below.
Kickboxing fans can watch GLORY 77 live stream on FITE PPV. The preliminary bouts are also available on FITE charge free.
The event start time can be found here.
GLORY 77 fight card
Main Card
Semi-Final Bout A Winner vs. Semi-Final Bout B Winner
Heavyweight Tournament World Champion Final
Artem Vakhitov vs. Alex Pereira
Undisputed Light Heavyweight Championship
Cedric Doumbe vs. Murthel Groenhart
Undisputed Welterweight Championship
Levi Rigters vs. Tarik Khbabez
Heavyweight Tournament, Semi-Final Bout B
Rico Verhoeven vs. Hesdy Gerges
Heavyweight Tournament Tournament, Semi-Final Bout A
Tiffany Van Soest vs. Aline Pereira
Super Bantamweight Championship
Luis Tavares vs. Donegi Abena
Light Heavyweight Bout
Preliminary Card
Itay Gershon vs. Guerric Billet
Lightweight Bout
Martin Pacas vs. Muhammed Balli
Heavyweight Bout