Full Fight Video: Alex Pereira TKO’s Yousri Belgaroui to retain middleweight title at Glory 49

The reigning middleweight and interim light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira goes up against the current 95 kg titleholder Artem Vakhitov in the co-headliner of GLORY 77 fight card live on pay-per-view on January 30. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, going back to December 2017, when “Po Atan” made the first successful defense of his 85 kg belt against Yousri Belgaroui.

