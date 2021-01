Tiffany Van Soest defends her super bantamweight title against Aline Pereira this coming Saturday, January 30 at GLORY Kickboxing 77 live on pay-per-view. Ahead of the event, check out the full fight video up top, going back to September 2019, when two-time champion and then former titleholder faced former champion Jady Menezes in the championship eliminator.

Kickboxing fans can watch Tiffany Van Soest vs Aline Pereira, as well as the rest of GLORY 77 fight card, live stream on FITE.