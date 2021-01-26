Darren Tetley vs Samuel Antwi for English title joins Walsh vs Hyland Jnr undercard

Darren Tetley will take on Samuel Antwi in a superb battle for the vacant English welterweight title on next month’s action-packed MTK Fight Night.

The event takes place on Friday 19 February at the University of Bolton Stadium, and will be broadcast live stream in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

Tetley (20-1, 9 KOs) is straight back in a huge bout, following his Fight of the Year contender against Liam Taylor in August. He now turns his attention to former Southern Area champion Antwi (12-1, 5 KOs), who holds impressive wins over the likes of Jez Smith and Siar Ozgul.

The card will also see some of the best up and coming stars from the UK and Ireland, as highly-rated unbeaten duo Paddy Donovan (5-0, 3 KOs) and Elliot Whale (3-0, 1 KO) both return, while there is a professional debut for Paul Ryan.

They all join two terrific title fights that were already announced for the event, as Liam Walsh faces Paul Hyland Jnr for the vacant British lightweight title, and DP Carr and Dean Dodge collide for the Southern Area welterweight title, with that fight also serving as an English title eliminator.

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton said: “We’re delighted to add Darren Tetley vs. Samuel Antwi to February’s MTK Fight Night. We already had two brilliant title fights on the card, and by adding a third this event definitely can’t be missed.

“Tetley and Antwi are both known for their exciting styles and I’m expecting a tremendous battle. We also have Paddy Donovan, Elliot Whale and Paul Ryan all in action too, so fans will be seeing some incredible talent that look destined for big things.”