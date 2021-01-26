Lee McGregor grateful for Feb 6 fight date with Karim Guerfi in Dubai after sacrificing a lot

Lee McGregor insists that the sacrifices he is having to make will all be worth it when he finally steps into the ring with EBU bantamweight champion Karim Guerfi on February 6 at Dubai Fight Series 1 billed as Ratunda Rumble.

British and Commonwealth king McGregor (9-0, 7 KOs) challenges Guerfi (29-4, 9 KOs) for his European title as part of the huge Rotunda Rumble event on Saturday 6 February – live stream in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

It kicks off a run of three incredible cards that are taking place in Dubai over the next three months, held by D4G Promotions in association with Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global, and sponsored by Everlast and Sports Direct.

Edinburgh hero McGregor has been hard at work over the past few months with coach Ben Davison, and he’s confident that all the blood, sweat and tears that have gone into training will see him win the European title.

McGregor said: “I’m absolutely buzzing that the fight has been re-arranged so soon, as I didn’t expect it to be this quick. It has picked me right back up and I’m flying in training.

“The two postponements were hard as I’ve been down in London sacrificing a lot and sacrificed Christmas away from my family. To have this new date is amazing and I’m so grateful.

“I’m definitely excited about fighting in Dubai, and it will go down as a piece of history. It’s more motivation for me to go out there and do a job and win the fight.

“I was out in Dubai for a training camp recently so I’ve experienced it all out there and know what to expect, so I’m looking forward to being back and winning the European title.”

Elsewhere on next week’s huge card, Sean McComb and Gavin Gwynne meet for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title, Mark McKeown faces Brad Daws, Pierce O’Leary takes on Irvin Magno, and Hasibullah Ahmadi fights Haidari Mchanjo.