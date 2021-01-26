UFC 258 poster arrives – Kamaru Usman defends welterweight title against Gilbert Burns

UFC 258 airs live on pay-per-view from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on February 13 in the US and February 14 in Australia. In the main event welterweight champion Kamaru Usman makes the third defense of his title against No.2-ranked contender Gilbert Burns.

The official poster for the event has arrived today. You can see it below.

Usman (17-1) and Burns (19-3) were initially set to square off at UFC 251 last July. A few days before the event the latter tested positive for coronavirus and the fight fell off.

The champion instead fought and defeated Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision, and made the second successful defense of his belt. Prior to that Usman stopped Colby Covington in the fifth round, after claiming the belt against former champion Tyron Woodley by unanimous decision in March 2019. He hasn’t been defeated since 2013, recording sixteen straight victories.

Burns won all six of his previous outings. He last fought in May 2020, when he defeated Woodley also by unanimous decision. Before that he TKO’d Demian Maia and scored pair of UD against Gunnar Nelson and Alexey Kunchenko.

In addition to the main event bout, also confirmed for UFC 258 fight card – the women’s MMA battle between flyweights Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso. The rest of fight card is yet to be finalized.

The announced to date list of matchups looks as the following:

UFC 258: Usman vs Burns

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns – Usman’s welterweight title

Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso

Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman

Gabriel Green vs. Philip Rowe

Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin

Julian Marquez vs. Maki Pitolo

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Anthony Hernandez

Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera

Dhiego Lima vs. Belal Muhammad

Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick