The reigning middleweight and interim light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira goes up against the current 95 kg champion Artem Vakhitov in the co-headliner of GLORY 77 fight card this Saturday, January 30 live on pay-per-view. Ahead of the event the promotion released a new video compiling top knockouts produced by “Po Atan”. You can watch it up top.

Kickboxing fans can watch Alex Pereira vs Artem Vakhitov, as well as the rest of GLORY 77 fight card, live stream online on FITE.