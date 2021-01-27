Search
Boxing

Chris Kongo vs Michael McKinson joins Povetkin vs Whyte 2 undercard

Newswire
Chris Kongo vs Michael McKinson
Chris Kongo vs Michael McKinson

Kongo defends WBO Global welterweight title against McKinson

Undefeated Welterweights Chris Kongo and Michael McKinson will collide for the WBO Global Title on the undercard of Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte 2 on Saturday March 6, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and live stream on DAZN in all other markets, including the US and Australia, excluding the UK and Ireland.

Advertisements

Bermondsey’s Kongo clinically dispatched Luther Clay in nine rounds to win the WBO ranking Title at Fight Camp last summer, taking full advantage oh his first opportunity of the big stage to extend his unbeaten record to 12-0 with seven knockouts.

Portsmouth’s McKinson has won all nineteen of his professional contests, with two of those wins coming via knockout, and the 26-year-old prospect has picked up the WBC Youth World, WBC International Silver and WBO European Welterweight Titles in an impressive run.

“I’m very excited, this is a fight that I’ve wanted for a long time,” said Kongo. “He was saying that he was far ahead of me, but now I’ve got the belt, the tables have turned.

“Michael has said he’s the most avoided, but I know I’m the most avoided, so we have to make it happen. The two most dangerous fighters in the division – we’re both getting it on now – so it’s a big fight.

“It’s not, can I solve ‘The Problem?’ I will solve ‘The Problem’ on March 6, guaranteed. In the Luther Clay fight, I said before it, someone is going to go down, and I definitely know it’s not me. Same way someone is going to go down in this fight, and it’s definitely not me again.

Advertisements

“It’s going to be an explosive win for me. This is what we train for, this is what we work for. I want the big risk fights. If you don’t take risks in life, you won’t get anywhere, so it’s all about taking another risk in my career.”

“I’m very pleased with this Chris Kongo fight,” said McKinson. “It’s a fight I have called for and I’m over the moon to get a fight that I want. I’ve wanted a big fight for a long time. I deserve one and I’m buzzing.

“It’s a massive platform and one that I need in my career. I believe I was born to be on the big stage and I can’t wait to show that on March 6. Chris Kongo is a dangerous fighter and a talented fighter, but there is no fighter like Michael McKinson. You can throw me in with anybody and I’d come out victorious.

“I’ve told Chris before many times that all they needed to do was make the call and the answer would be yes. Winning a fight like this can change my life and change my daughter’s life, it can catapult me to even bigger things. That’s why I’m in this sport, to do big things for my city of Portsmouth and big things for my daughter and make people proud, and that’s what I’ll do on March 6.”

Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 tops a huge night of action. Among the bouts featured on the card, Bermondsey’s Ted Cheeseman (16-2-1, 9 KOs) meets Liverpool’s James Metcalf (21-0, 13 KOs) for the vacant British Super-Welterweight Title. Ipswich Heavyweight talent Fabio Wardley (10-0, 9 KOs) steps-up again against USA’s former World Title challenger Eric Molina (27-6, 19 KOs). Manchester Super-Featherweight Campbell Hatton – son of British fight legend Ricky Hatton – makes his professional debut and Wembley Super-Featherweight Youssef Khoumari ( 11-0-1, 4 KOs) faces Birmingham’s Kane Baker (14-7).

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

GLORY 77: Rico vs Jamal

January 30, 2021

Kickboxing

Commando 3: One-Two Punch!

January 30, 2021

Boxing

Caleb Plant vs Caleb Truax

January 30, 2021

Boxing

BKFC: Knuckle Mania

February 5, 2021

Bare Knuckle

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

Full Fight Video: Rade Opacic lands devastating head kick – knocks Ondrej Hutnik out

Rade Opacic is back in action this coming Friday, January 22 in Singapore, where he faces Bruno Susano in a three-round kickboxing bout on...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097