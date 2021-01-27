Search
Sean McComb looks forward to face Gavin Gwynne in Dubai – probably most luxurious place to box

Newswire
Gavin Gwynne
Gavin Gwynne | MTK Global

Sean McComb says that having the chance to compete in Dubai will make his vacant Commonwealth lightweight title fight with Gavin Gwynne even more special when the two men meet on February 6 at the Guerfi vs McGregor undercard.

Undefeated McComb (11-0, 5 KOs) makes his highly-anticipated lightweight debut by facing Welshman Gwynne (12-2, 2 KOs) as part of the huge Rotunda Rumble 5 event on Saturday 6 February live stream in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

It kicks off a run of three incredible cards that are taking place in Dubai over the next three months, held by D4G Promotions in association with Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global, and sponsored by Everlast and Sports Direct.

Belfast hero McComb has fought all over the world as an amateur, and he’s looking forward to adding another impressive location to his list.

He said: “Fighting in Dubai is massive. It’s an unbelievable place and to have the opportunity to fight there is surreal. It’s probably the most luxurious place I’ll have ever boxed.

“I’m very pleased that it was all re-arranged so soon. I stayed dedicated over Christmas and it has paid off. Once I got the news that the fight had been postponed from January, it could have been very easy to fall off the wagon, but I continued to train.

“Training has been perfect, and it means that my weight is perfect too. There will be a lot of eyes on me at lightweight as a lot of people will be questioning me thinking I can’t make the weight. I know I can.

“To be moving down straight into a title fight is fantastic, and I’m looking forward to showcasing my skills at lightweight.”

Elsewhere on the February 6 card, Lee McGregor challenges Karim Guerfi for his European bantamweight title, Mark McKeown faces Brad Daws, Pierce O’Leary takes on Irvin Magno, and Hasibullah Ahmadi fights Haidari Mchanjo.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Related

ADD A COMMENT

