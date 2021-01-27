Video: UFC 257 slow motion highlight – Dustin Poirier defeats Conor McGregor in rematch

UFC 257 aired live on pay-per-view this past weekend from Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka “Fight Island”. In the main event Dustin Poirier took the win, as well as the revenge, against Conor McGregor by knockout in the second round. In the co-main event Michael Chandler made successful Octagon debut by KO in the first round against Dan Hooker. The slow motion highlight video hit the stream today, featuring some of the best moments from the event. You can watch it up top.

The complete fight results from UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 can be found here.