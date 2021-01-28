Search
Anthony Fowler targets European champ Sergio Garcia – first faces Jorge Fortea on Avanesyan vs Kelly undercard

Anthony Fowler
Anthony Fowler | Matchroom Boxing

Anthony Fowler wants to fight Sergio Garcia next if he can get past the European Super-Welterweight Champion’s compatriot Jorge Fortea on Saturday February 20, live on Sky Sports in the UK and live stream on DAZN in the US and Australia and more than 200 countries and territories.

Garcia is known on these shores for inflicting a first career defeat on Fowler’s domestic rival Ted Cheeseman at The O2 in London back in February 2019 in his only fight outside of Spain to date. ‘El Nino’ outworked and outclassed Cheeseman over 12 rounds to maintain his unbeaten record.

‘The Machine’ progressed to 13-1 (10 KOs) last time out with a punishing seventh round stoppage of the tough and game Adam Harper at Fight Camp, and the former Team GB standout says he is ready to push on towards British and European level as he approaches his 30th birthday in March.

“I’ve got to step up now,” said Fowler. “I’ve been pro for a few years. I’ve had 14 fights so it’s about time that I step up the levels. This lad is ranked in the world and he’s no mug. I’ve got to be ready for a long fight because he’s going to be hard to pin down and catch. I’ve got to keep my composure, stay calm and follow the game plan.

“He looks like a tricky lad. He went 12 rounds with a Russian called Bakhram Murtazaliev who I think is rated number one with the IBF. This is a good test to prepare me for the bigger fights that are coming my way later this year.

“When I beat Fortea I want to box a Sergio Garcia or Ted Cheeseman. That’s the level I want to be at this year. I want to be pushing on now and testing myself. Garcia would be a great fight for me and I could potentially box him after Fortea. Until I prove myself at British and European level I can’t start calling for the big names.

“I feel like I’m coming into my own this year. There’s no point messing around anymore. It’s time to push on now and see what level I’m at. I want to be a contender. I want to be British, European and World Champion. I’ve got to be fighting these kids and beating them well. It’s about time I tested myself.”

Fowler vs. Fortea is part of a big night of action headlined by Russia’s European Welterweight Champion David Avanesyan (26-3-1, 14 KOs) as he makes his long-awaited title defence against Josh Kelly (10-0-1, 6 KOs) at the top of the bill.

Also on the Avanesyan vs Kelly card undefeated Welterweights Florian Marku (7-0-1, 5 KOs) and Rylan Charlton (6-0-1, 3 KOs) meet in what promises to be an explosive ten-round battle. Amy Timlin (4-0-1) and Carly Skelly (3-0-1) rematch for the vacant Commonwealth Super-Bantamweight Title after their split draw on the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Derek Chisora undercard last October, and explosive Romford Heavyweight Johnny Fisher makes his highly anticipated professional debut.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Full Fight Video: Rade Opacic lands devastating head kick – knocks Ondrej Hutnik out

Rade Opacic is back in action this coming Friday, January 22 in Singapore, where he faces Bruno Susano in a three-round kickboxing bout on...

