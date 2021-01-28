Search
Canelo vs Yildirim tickets go on sale – price announced

Parviz Iskenderov
Saul Canelo Alvarez
Saul Canelo Alvarez | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Unified super middleweight champion Saul Canelo Alvarez defends his WBC, WBA Super and Ring Magazine titles against WBC mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim on Saturday, February 27. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines the fight card live stream on DAZN in the US and Australia, and the rest of the world (excluding Mexico) from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Tickets for the event went on sale today.

Canelo vs Yildirim tickets are available via Ticketmaster. The pricing starts from $55, plus fees (as per announcement sent out by Matchroom Boxing).

The co-feature for the Canelo vs Yildirim card is a twelve-round title bout between the defending WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez and challenger McWilliams Arroyo. Also on the card Zhilei Zhang faces off Jerry Forrest in a ten-rounder at heavyweight.

The announced to date lineup looks as the following:

  • Saul Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim
  • Julio Cesar Martinez vs McWilliams Arroyo
  • Zhilei Zhang vs Jerry Forrest
  • Diego Pacheco vs Rodolfo Gomez Jr
  • Alexis Espino vs Ashton Sykes
  • Marc Castro vs Lester Brown
  • Aaron Aponte vs TBA
