Estrada vs Chocolatito 2 tickets on sale Feb 28 in the US

Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez square off in the unification rematch for the WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine super flyweight titles on Saturday March 13 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The contest headlines the fight card live stream on DAZN in the US, Australia and the rest of the world. Tickets info has been announced today.

Estrada vs Chocolatito 2 tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster on February 28 at 10 am CT / 11 am ET, as per announcement sent out by Matchroom Boxing. Tickets price starts at $35, plus fees.

Estrada and Chocolatito first clashed in November 2012 in Los Angeles, with Chocolatito successfully defending his WBA Light-Flyweight title via unanimous decision. Now, over eight years later, they will meet again.

Mexican star Estrada (41-3 28 KOs) has established himself as the #1 fighter at 115lbs and underlined his status with a thrilling 11th round KO win over Carlos Cuadras in October in Mexico City, climbing off the canvas in the third round to beat his fellow countryman for the second time in his career.

Former pound for pound #1 Chocolatito (50-2 41 KOs) recorded his own impressive win on the same night by outpointing hungry young Mexican Israel Gonzalez in the first defense of the WBA title that he ripped from Kal Yafai with a clinical KO win in February in Texas.

Estrada vs Chocolatito 2 undercard

A stacked Estrada vs Chocolatito undercard in support of the main event is led by another rematch as Jessica McCaskill defends the undisputed World Welterweight crown she ripped from Cecilia Braekhus.

McCaskill (9-2 3 KOs) handed the Norwegian star her first pro defeat on the streets of downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma in August, snapping the long-standing unbeaten via majority decision and becoming a two-weight World champion in just her 11th pro fight in the process.

Braekhus (36-1 9 KOs) was denied a record-breaking night with McCaskill preventing her from recording her 25th consecutive successful World title defense, but she activated the rematch clause and will now go for revenge in the Lone Star state against the Chicagoan – but the champion was succinct in her belief that the belts will remain hers

On a huge triple-header of World title action, new Matchroom signing Hiroto Kyoguchi will defend his WBA and Ring Magazine World Light-Flyweight titles against Axel Vega.

Kyoguchi (14-0 9 KOs) makes his third defense of the WBA crown having stopped Heikke Budler for the strap in December 2018 to become a two-weight World ruler and then seeing off the challenges of Tanawat Nakoon and Tetsuya Hisada in June and October of 2019. In December, Matchroom announced a multi-fight promotional deal with the Japanese star, working with Canelo Promotions and manager Eddy Reynoso, and that relationship kicks off with his clash with Vega.

Kyoguchi fights for the first time in the States against the 20 year old Mexican (14-3-1 8 KOs) who gunning for a World title in his second attempt having challenged for the WBO Minimumweight strap in October 2019.

Estrada vs Chocolatito 2 fight card

Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez

Jessica McCaskill vs Cecilia Braekhus

Hiroto Kyoguchi vs Axel Vega