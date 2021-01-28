GLORY 77 fight card – one fight cancelled due to COVID-19

GLORY 77 airs live on pay-per-view this Saturday January 30 from Holland. The fight card is headlined by four-man heavyweight tournament, following a trio of world championship bouts. One of the undercard matchups has been cancelled due to travelled restrictions caused by pandemic.

Advertisements

“Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Itay Gershon will be unable to compete at GLORY 77 and his fight against Guerric Billet is cancelled,” the promotion announced via social media. “We look forward to seeing Gershon compete in the GLORY ring soon.”

The cancellation leaves GLORY 77 main card intact, featuring seven bouts in total. The preliminary card will see a single warm up battle.

Kickboxing fans can watch GLORY 77 live stream on FITE. The current fight card can be found below.

GLORY 77 fight card

Main Card

Semi-Final Bout A Winner vs. Semi-Final Bout B Winner

Heavyweight Tournament World Champion Final

Artem Vakhitov (RUS) (C) vs. Alex Pereira (BRA) (iC)

Undisputed Light Heavyweight Championship Bout (209 lbs / 95 kg)

Cedric Doumbe (FRA) (C) vs. Murthel Groenhart (NED) (iC)

Undisputed Welterweight Championship Bout (170 lbs / 77 kg)

Levi Rigters (NED) vs. Tarik Khbabez (MOR)

Heavyweight Tournament, Semi-Final Bout B

Rico Verhoeven (NED) (C) vs. Hesdy Gerges (NED)

Heavyweight Tournament Tournament, Semi-Final Bout A

Tiffany Van Soest (USA) (C) vs. Aline Pereira (BRA)

Super Bantamweight Championship Bout (122 lbs / 55,3 kg)

Luis Tavares (NED) vs Donegi Abena (SUR)

Light Heavyweight Bout (209 lbs / 95 kg)

Preliminary Card

Martin Pacas (SLO) vs Muhammed Balli (MOR)

Heavyweight Bout