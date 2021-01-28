GLORY 77 live – how to watch Rico vs Hesdy, Levi vs Tarik, start time, main event, full fight card

Kickboxing event GLORY 77 airs live on pay-per-view on Saturday January 30 from an undisclosed studio location in Holland. The fight card features eight matchups in total, including three world title bouts. The headliner of the show is a four-man heavyweight tournament, where the eventual winner has to collect two victories during one evening in the format of knockout contest.

In the first semi-final of the tournament, the current heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven squares off against Hesdy Gerges in their third fight. In the second semi-final Levi Rigters takes on Tarik Khbabez. The winners of these bouts are expected to faceoff in the finale, which is set to be the last fight of the night. The bouts are scheduled for three rounds.

In the co-main event the current light heavyweight champion Artem Vakhitov meets the division’s interim and reigning middleweight champion Alex Pereira. The scheduled for five rounds contest is expected to crown a new 95 kg (209 lbs) undisputed champion.

Also on the card the reigning welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe and the 77 kg (170 lbs) interim titleholder Murthel Groenhart face one another for the third time. The five-rounder is also set to determine a new undisputed champion in the division.

In addition, the two-time super bantamweight champion Tiffany Van Soest defends her title against Aline Pereira. The full GLORY 77 fight card can be found below.

How to watch GLORY 77 live stream online

Kickboxing fans around the world can watch GLORY 77 live stream online on FITE. The PPV cost is $24.99 USD or €19.99, which is approximately $32 AUD or £18. In addition the main card is available on Spike in Holland, La Sueur in France and SportExtra in Romania.

GLORY 77 main card start time in Holland, France and the rest of Western Europe is scheduled for Saturday January 30 at 8 pm CET. In the UK the PPV card begins at 7 pm GMT.

The GLORY 77 US broadcast time is scheduled for Saturday January 30 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. In Brazil the main card commences at 4 pm BRT.

In Australia GLORY 77 main card start time is set for Sunday January 31 at 6 am AEDT.

The live stream of GLORY 77 preliminary card stars an hour earlier. It is available charge free on FITE and the promotion’s channel on YouTube.

GLORY 77 fight card

Main Card

Winner of semi-final A vs Winner of semi-final B, 3 rounds, heavyweight tournament final

Artem Vakhitov (C) vs. Alex Pereira (iC), 5 rounds, light heavyweight title

Cedric Doumbe (C) vs. Murthel Groenhart (iC), 5 rounds, welterweight title

Levi Rigters vs. Tarik Khbabez, 3 rounds, heavyweight tournament semi-final B

Rico Verhoeven (C) vs. Hesdy Gerges, 3 rounds, heavyweight tournament semi-final A

Tiffany Van Soest (C) vs. Aline Pereira, 5 rounds, super bantamweight title

Luis Tavares vs Donegi Abena, 3 rounds, light heavyweight

Preliminary Card

Martin Pacas vs Muhammed Balli, 3 rounds, heavyweight