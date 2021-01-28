Search
Karim Guerfi looks to beat Lee McGregor – I will be keeping hold of my European title

Karim Guerfi
Karim Guerfi | Pic: Facebook/GuepardoGuerfi

Karim Guerfi insists that nothing will stop him from keeping hold of his belt as he prepares to defend his European bantamweight title against Lee McGregor at the Rotunda Rumble event on February 6 in Dubai.

Guerfi (29-4, 9 KOs) goes up against British and Commonwealth king McGregor (9-0, 7 KOs) as part of the huge Rotunda Rumble event on Saturday 6 February – live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

It kicks off a run of three incredible cards that are taking place in Dubai over the next three months, held by D4G Promotions in association with Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global, and sponsored by Everlast and Sports Direct.

The bad blood between Guerfi and McGregor appears to have been bubbling up in recent weeks, and the Frenchman is adamant that he will be walking out as champion.

Guerfi said: “I’m so happy that the fight is nearly here. I was ready for January 22nd, so it’s good news that the fight was re-arranged so quickly for February 6th. Dubai is an awesome place and I think it will be better fighting there.

“I’m 100% determined to win this fight. I have trained hard to beat Lee McGregor. I have stayed focus on my objective and I will be keeping hold of my European title.

“I will represent my country with great pride. They believe in me and I believe in my skills. I am going to put on a good show for the fans that will be watching on TV.”

Elsewhere on the Guerfi vs McGregor card, Sean McComb and Gavin Gwynne meet for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title, Mark McKeown faces Brad Daws, Pierce O’Leary takes on Irvin Magno, and Hasibullah Ahmadi fights Haidari Mchanjo.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

