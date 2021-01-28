Michael Chandler wants to fight Dustin Poirier for UFC lightweight title – let Khabib Nurmagomedov relinquish the belt

Michael Chandler is fresh off the win by knockout in the first round against Dan Hooker, which marked his successful Octagon debut this past weekend in Abu Dhabi. Recently appearing on The Jim Rome Show, former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion said he wants to fight Dustin Poirier for UFC lightweight title, given the current 155-pound titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov – “the greatest to ever do it” – is “stepping away”. You can watch the full clip up top.