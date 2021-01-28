Search
UFC

Michael Chandler wants to fight Dustin Poirier for UFC lightweight title – let Khabib Nurmagomedov relinquish the belt

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Michael Chandler is fresh off the win by knockout in the first round against Dan Hooker, which marked his successful Octagon debut this past weekend in Abu Dhabi. Recently appearing on The Jim Rome Show, former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion said he wants to fight Dustin Poirier for UFC lightweight title, given the current 155-pound titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov – “the greatest to ever do it” – is “stepping away”. You can watch the full clip up top.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

GLORY 77: Rico vs Jamal

January 30, 2021

Kickboxing

Commando 3: One-Two Punch!

January 30, 2021

Boxing

Caleb Plant vs Caleb Truax

January 30, 2021

Boxing

BKFC: Knuckle Mania

February 5, 2021

Bare Knuckle

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

Full Fight Video: Rade Opacic lands devastating head kick – knocks Ondrej Hutnik out

Rade Opacic is back in action this coming Friday, January 22 in Singapore, where he faces Bruno Susano in a three-round kickboxing bout on...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097