Gavin Gwynne looks to beat unbeaten Sean McComb – can’t wait to fight a big name again

Gavin Gwynne is making sure there won’t be any distractions as he prepares to take on Sean McComb for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title at the Guerfi vs McGregor undercard on February 6 in Dubai.

Welshman Gwynne (12-2, 2 KOs) takes on undefeated McComb (11-0, 5 KOs) as part of the huge Rotunda Rumble 5 event on Saturday 6 February. Boxing fans can watch the live stream on ESPN+ in the US, and worldwide on IFL TV.

It kicks off a run of three incredible cards that are taking place in Dubai over the next three months, held by D4G Promotions in association with Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global, and sponsored by Everlast and Sports Direct.

While he may be getting the chance to fight in a luxurious location, Gwynne insists it doesn’t matter where the ring is, and plans on walking out as the new Commonwealth champion.

Gwynne said: “I’m very pleased the fight was re-arranged so soon as I have put so much hard work in, so a big thank you to MTK Global for sorting it in such quick time.

“It doesn’t matter where it is to be honest, I just want to fight now. This isn’t a holiday, it’s all about business. I love fighting, and this has made me even hungrier.

“The lightweight division is stacked all the way to world level, and I can’t wait to fight a big name again. I’ve beaten unbeaten fighters before and on February 6th you will see it again.”

Elsewhere on next week’s card, Lee McGregor challenges Karim Guerfi for his European bantamweight title, Mark McKeown faces Brad Daws, Pierce O’Leary takes on Irvin Magno, Hasibullah Ahmadi fights Haidari Mchanjo, and Anthony de Bruijn clashes with Isaac Nettey.