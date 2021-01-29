GLORY 77 weigh-in results – Rico Verhoeven vs Hesdy Gerges 3 plus more

Kickboxing event GLORY 77 airs live on pay-per-view from The Netherlands on Saturday January 30 (start time here). The fight card, headlined by a one-night four-man knockout tournament, features eight bouts in total, including three world championship matchups.

Heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven and his old foe Hesdy Gerges square off in the first semi-final of the tournament. The second semi-final pits Levi Rigters and Tarik Khbabez.

In the co-main event 95 kg champion Artem Vakhitov and the division’s interim titleholder and current middleweight champion Alex Pereira battle it out for undisputed light heavyweight belt. Also on the main card 77 kg champion Cedric Doumbe and the division’s interim champion Murthel Groenhart contest for undisputed welterweight title. In addition, Tiffany Van Soest defends her super bantamweight strap against Aline Pereira.

Kickboxing fans can watch GLORY 77 live stream on FITE.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective kickboxing bouts. The official GLORY 77 weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday, January 29 at 7 am ET in the US, 1 pm CET in Holland, France and the rest of Western Europe, 12 pm GMT in the UK, 3 pm in Russia, 9 am in Brazil and 11 pm AEDT in Australia.

Get the full GLORY 77 fight card below. Weigh-in results will be added.

GLORY 77 fight card

Main Card

Winner of semi-final A vs Winner of semi-final B, 3 rounds, heavyweight tournament final

Artem Vakhitov vs. Alex Pereira, 5 rounds, light heavyweight title

Cedric Doumbe vs. Murthel Groenhart, 5 rounds, welterweight title

Levi Rigters vs. Tarik Khbabez, 3 rounds, heavyweight tournament semi-final B

Rico Verhoeven vs. Hesdy Gerges, 3 rounds, heavyweight tournament semi-final A

Tiffany Van Soest vs. Aline Pereira, 5 rounds, super bantamweight title

Luis Tavares vs Donegi Abena, 3 rounds, light heavyweight

Preliminary Card

Martin Pacas vs Muhammed Balli, 3 rounds, heavyweight