ONE Championship: Unbreakable 2 full event video stream – 11:30 pm AEDT

The second edition of ONE Championship: Unbreakable is scheduled for broadcast tonight, January 29. The start tine is set for 8:30 pm SGT in Singapore, which makes it 11:30 pm AEDT in Australia.
The main event is a heavyweight MMA bout between Mauro Cerilli and Abdulbasir Vagabov. The co-main event is a flyweight mixed martial arts contest between Daichi Takenaka and Ivanildo Delfino.
Among other bouts, Mihajlo Kecojevic faces Beybulat Isaev in a light heavyweight kickboxing matchup, and Sovannahry Em and Choi Jeong Yun do women’s MMA battle at 62.5 kg catchweight.
The full fight card can be found below. The live stream is available up top.
ONE Championship: Unbreakable 2 fight card
Heavyweight Mixed Martial Arts
Mauro Cerilli vs. Abdulbasir Vagabov
Flyweight Mixed Martial Arts
Daichi Takenaka vs. Ivanildo Delfino
Bantamweight Mixed Martial Arts
Chen Rui vs. Kwon Won Il
Light Heavyweight Kickboxing
Mihajlo Kecojevic vs. Beybulat Isaev
Women’s Catchweight Mixed Martial Arts (62.5kg)
Sovannahry Em vs. Choi Jeong Yun
Heavyweight Mixed Martial Arts
Alain Ngalani vs. Oumar Kane