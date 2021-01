Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defends his title against Gilbert Burns in the headliner of UFC 258 live on pay-per-view on February 13 in the US and February 14 in Australia. The first promo trailer hit the stream today, featuring former teammates ahead of their showdown inside the Octagon. You can watch it up top.

For those, who might have missed it, the official UFC 258 poster can be found here.