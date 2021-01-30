BKFC Knuckle Mania: Paige VanZant vs Britain Hart – full fight card set, free live stream of prelims announced

BKFC 16 aka Knuckle Mania marks a debut of Paige VanZant competing under bareknuckle boxing rules. Former UFC fighter takes on Britain Hart in the women’s featherweight matchup, headlining the fight card live on pay-per-view from Jenkins Arena – RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida. The complete lineup has been announced today.

The co-main event is a bantamweight title bout between Johnny Bedford and Dat Nguyen. Also on the main card Chris Leben takes on Quentin Henry at heavyweight.

The pay-per-view undercard comprises five bouts. Martin Brown squares off against Zach Zane at 155-pound matchup. Lorenzo Hunt meets Rob Morrow at light heavyweight, and John Chalbeck and Greg Bono do battle at 145 lbs. In addition, Charisa Sigala battles Taylor Starling at women’s bantamweight, and Dillon Cleckler goes up against Chris Jensen at heavyweight.

The two-fight preliminary card features a pair of 135-pound bouts between Dave Morgan and Travis Thompson, and Jarod Grant and Brandon Lambert. The full BKFC 16 fight card can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 16: Knuckle Mania

Fans can watch BKFC Knuckle Mania: Paige VanZant vs Britain Hart live stream online on FITE PPV. The start time is set for Friday, February 5 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, which makes it Saturday, February 6 at 1 pm AEDT in Australia.

The bare knuckle action begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT or 12 pm AEDT. The free live stream is available also on FITE, as well as on the promotion’s channel on YouTube.

BKFC 16: VanZant vs Hart fight card

Main Card

Paige Van Zant vs Britain Hart, featherweight

Johnny Bedford vs Dat Nguyen, bantamweight – for BKFC Bantamweight title.

Chris Leben vs Quentin Henry, heavyweight

Undercard

Martin Brown vs Zach Zane, 155 pounds

Lorenzo Hunt vs Rob Morrow, light heavyweight

John Chalbeck vs Greg Bono, 145 pounds

Charisa Sigala vs Taylor Starling, women’s bantamweight

Dillon Cleckler vs Chris Jensen, heavyweight

Preliminary Card

Dave Morgan vs Travis Thompson, 135 pounds

Jarod Grant vs Brandon Lambert, 135 pounds