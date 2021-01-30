Search
Caleb Plant vs Caleb Truax weigh-in results

Parviz Iskenderov
Caleb Plant weigh-in
Caleb Plant weighs-in | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Caleb Plant defends his IBF super middleweight title against Caleb Truax on Saturday January 30, which makes it Sunday January 31 in Australia. The 12-round world championship bout headlines the PBC boxing fight card live on FOX from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT or 12:00 pm AEDT Down Under.

The Plant vs Truax undercard is headlined by a 10-round welterweight matchup between Rances Barthelemy and All Rivera. The live stream is available on FS1, commencing at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT, 10 am AEDT.

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts. Get the full Plant vs Truax fight card and weigh-in results below.

Plant vs Truax fight card

Caleb Plant (167.6 lbs) vs. Caleb Truax (167.8 lbs), 12 rounds, super middleweight

Michael Coffie (270.2 lbs) vs. Darmani Rock (261 lbs), 10 rounds, heavyweight

Joey Spencer (158 lbs) vs. Isiah Seldon (156.6 lbs), 8 rounds, super welterweight

Fernando Molina (136.4 lbs) vs. James DeHerrera (137 lbs), 4/6 rounds, lightweight

Rances Barthelemy (142.8 lbs) vs. All Rivera (143.2 lbs), 10 rounds, super lightweight

Atif Oberlton (177.4 lbs) vs. Nathan Sharp (177.6 lbs), 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Brandyn Lynch (158.2 lbs) vs. Marcos Hernandez (160 lbs), 8 rounds, middleweight

Daniel Garcia (131.4 lbs) vs. Jose Delgado (130 lbs), 4 rounds, lightweight

Kickboxing

All-new Alex Pereira KO video compilation

The reigning middleweight and interim light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira goes up against the current 95 kg champion Artem Vakhitov in the co-headliner of...

