Full Fight Video: Alex Pereira wins second GLORY Kickboxing title by knockout of Donegi Abena

Alex Pereira goes up against the reigning light heavyweight champion Artem Vakhitov tonight (January 30) in the co-headliner of GLORY 77 live on pay-per-view. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, that goes back to September 2019, when undisputed middleweight champion “Po Atan” earned his second belt by knockout in the third round of the interim 95 kg title bout against Donegi Abena.

Kickboxing fans can watch Alex Pereira vs Artem Vakhitov, and the entire GLORY 77 main card, live stream online on FITE PPV.