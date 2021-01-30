Search
Kickboxing

Full Fight Video: Alex Pereira wins second GLORY Kickboxing title by knockout of Donegi Abena

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Alex Pereira goes up against the reigning light heavyweight champion Artem Vakhitov tonight (January 30) in the co-headliner of GLORY 77 live on pay-per-view. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, that goes back to September 2019, when undisputed middleweight champion “Po Atan” earned his second belt by knockout in the third round of the interim 95 kg title bout against Donegi Abena.

Kickboxing fans can watch Alex Pereira vs Artem Vakhitov, and the entire GLORY 77 main card, live stream online on FITE PPV.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingLatest NewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

GLORY 77: Rico vs Jamal

January 30, 2021

Kickboxing

Commando 3: One-Two Punch!

January 30, 2021

Boxing

Caleb Plant vs Caleb Truax

January 30, 2021

Boxing

BKFC: Knuckle Mania

February 5, 2021

Bare Knuckle

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

All-new Alex Pereira KO video compilation

The reigning middleweight and interim light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira goes up against the current 95 kg champion Artem Vakhitov in the co-headliner of...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097