Full Fight Video: Caleb Plant retains IBF super middleweight title by TKO of Mike Lee

Caleb Plant defends his IBF super middleweight title against Caleb Truax on Saturday January 30 at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, CA. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, going back to July 2019, when “Sweethands” made the first successful defense of his belt via third-round stoppage of Mike Lee.

Plant vs Truax headlines PBC boxing card live on FOX. The start time is set for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The full lineup, including undercard, and weigh-in results can be found here.