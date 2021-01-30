Search
Boxing

Full Fight Video: Caleb Plant retains IBF super middleweight title by TKO of Mike Lee

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Caleb Plant defends his IBF super middleweight title against Caleb Truax on Saturday January 30 at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, CA. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, going back to July 2019, when “Sweethands” made the first successful defense of his belt via third-round stoppage of Mike Lee.

Plant vs Truax headlines PBC boxing card live on FOX. The start time is set for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The full lineup, including undercard, and weigh-in results can be found here.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest NewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

GLORY 77: Rico vs Jamal

January 30, 2021

Kickboxing

Commando 3: One-Two Punch!

January 30, 2021

Boxing

Caleb Plant vs Caleb Truax

January 30, 2021

Boxing

BKFC: Knuckle Mania

February 5, 2021

Bare Knuckle

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

All-new Alex Pereira KO video compilation

The reigning middleweight and interim light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira goes up against the current 95 kg champion Artem Vakhitov in the co-headliner of...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097