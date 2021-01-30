Gavin McDonnell signs with MTK Global

MTK Global announced that it signed an advisory deal with two-time world title challenger Gavin McDonnell.

The move sees MTK Global working alongside McDonnell’s manager Stefy Bull to guide the Doncaster fighter’s career, looking to build on the tremendous success that has seen him win the European and British super-bantamweight titles during his incredible career.

McDonnell (22-2-2, 6 KOs) challenged for world honours in both 2018 and 2017, and he’s excited to see what the future holds after teaming up with MTK Global.

McDonnell said: “I’m really looking forward to working with MTK Global. This is the fresh start I’ve been needing and the opportunity to work with another leading name in boxing, so I’m grateful.

“MTK Global are leading the way so to be a part of that team is very exciting. I can’t thank my manager Stefy Bull enough for negotiating this deal and believing I’ve still got some big nights in me.

“I’ve had a scheduled European title fight as mandatory challenger against Andoni Gago since last March. He’s highly ranked by all the world governing bodies, and as high as 5th with the IBF, so winning that would be a big achievement.

“It would see me win two European titles at two weights and put me in line for another possible world title fight. I’ve stayed in the gym all year working with Stefy and Ray Doyle knowing what’s at stake.

“I want more big nights as I didn’t start boxing until I was 25. I still feel fresh and I still have goals and I want to win more titles and make my sons proud. With MTK Global I know this can be achieved.”

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton added: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Gavin McDonnell to the team. We’re confident that alongside Stefy Bull we can help Gavin once again become one of the best fighters in the world.

“There are some massive fights out there for Gavin, including a mandatory European title fight against Andoni Gago, so we can’t wait to get him back in the ring as soon as possible.”

News on when McDonnell will have his first fight as an MTK Global fighter will be announced in due course.