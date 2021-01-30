Search
Kickboxing

Video: GLORY 77 official live stream of preliminary card

Newswire

GLORY 77 airs live tonight (Jan 30) from a studio location in Holland. The event features a four-man knockout tournament, three world title bouts and a pair of rating matchups. Kickboxing fans can watch the event live stream on FITE.

Advertisements

The event start time is scheduled for January 30 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States, 4 pm BRT in Brazil, 8 pm CET in Holland, 7 pm GMT in the UK, 10 pm MSK in Russia. In Australia GLORY 77 date and time converts to January 31 at 6 am AEDT.

GLORY 77 prelim action airs live an hour before the main card. The free live stream online is available on the promotion’s channel on YouTube, FITE and here on FIGHTMAG (video up top). The preliminary card consists of a single bout, pitting Martin Pacas (42-10-0, 10 KO) of Slovakia in a three-round kickboxing battle against Muhammed Balli (13-2-0, 4 KO) of Turkey. Both fighters make their GLORY Kickboxing debut.

The full GLORY 77 fight card can be found below.

GLORY 77 fight card

Main Card (Live on PPV)

Semi-Final Bout A Winner vs. Semi-Final Bout B Winner
Heavyweight Tournament Final

Artem Vakhitov (RUS) (C) vs. Alex Pereira (BRA) (iC)
Undisputed Light Heavyweight Championship (209 lbs / 95 kg)

Cedric Doumbe (FRA) (C) vs. Murthel Groenhart (NED) (iC)
Undisputed Welterweight Championship (170 lbs / 77 kg)

Levi Rigters (NED) vs. Tarik Khbabez (MOR)
Heavyweight Tournament, Semi-Final B

Rico Verhoeven (NED) (C) vs. Hesdy Gerges (NED)
Heavyweight Tournament, Semi-Final A

Tiffany Van Soest (USA) (C) vs. Aline Pereira (BRA)
Super Bantamweight Championship (122 lbs / 55,3 kg)

Luis Tavares (NED) vs Donegi Abena (SUR)
Light Heavyweight (209 lbs / 95 kg)

Preliminary Card (FITE, GLORY Kickboxing YouTube Channel, FIGHTMAG)

Martin Pacas (SLO) vs. Muhammed Balli (TUR)
Heavyweight

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedKickboxingLatest NewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

GLORY 77: Rico vs Jamal

January 30, 2021

Kickboxing

Commando 3: One-Two Punch!

January 30, 2021

Boxing

Caleb Plant vs Caleb Truax

January 30, 2021

Boxing

BKFC: Knuckle Mania

February 5, 2021

Bare Knuckle

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

All-new Alex Pereira KO video compilation

The reigning middleweight and interim light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira goes up against the current 95 kg champion Artem Vakhitov in the co-headliner of...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097