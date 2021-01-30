Full Fight Video: Martin Pacas defeats Michal Reissinger at Simply the Best Kickboxing 6

Martin Pacas goes up against Muhammed Balli in a three-round GLORY 77 preliminary matchup tonight, January 30. Ahead of the event check out the full fight video up top, featuring Slovakian heavyweight in his 2015 bout against Michal Reissinger at Simply the Best 6 Poprad.

Pacas vs Balli live stream is available on FITE and GLORY Kickboxing channel on YouTube. The pay-per-view fight card airs live on FITE across the world, and also on Spike in Holland, La Sueur in France and SportExtra in Romania.

GLORY 77 start time and full fight card can be found here.