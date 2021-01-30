Full Fight Video: Rico Verhoeven stops Jamal Ben Saddik in rematch at GLORY Redemption

Rico Verhoeven is back in action tonight (Jan 30), facing off Hesdy Gerges in the first semi-final of four-man kickboxing tournament, that headlines GLORY 77 live on pay-per-view. Heavyweight champion was initially set to face his old foe Jamal Ben Saddik in their highly anticipated trilogy fight. Eleven days before the event the latter was forced to withdraw due to back injury. Up top is the video of their second fight in December 2019, which ended in the fifth round in favor of the current titleholder.

Kickboxing fans can watch GLORY 77 featuring Rico Verhoeven vs Hesdy Gerges, and the rest of PPV fight card, live stream on FITE.