Alex Pereira defeats Artem Vakhitov at GLORY 77 – wins undisputed light heavyweight title

Alex Pereira has become the first two-division undisputed king in GLORY Kickboxing. The reigning middleweight and interim light heavyweight champion took the win by split decision against the defending 95 kg titleholder Artem Vakhitov in the championship unification, that co-headlined GLORY 77 on January 30 (full results here).

UNDISPUTED CHAMP IN TWO WEIGHT CLASSES! Alex Pereira beats Vakhitov by split decision at #GLORY77 Rico fights Tarik next in the heavyweight tournament finals, only on PPV.

?? https://t.co/uTSL57zQpk pic.twitter.com/plfoXuV7zT — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) January 30, 2021

Advertisements

One judge had it 48-47 for Pereira. Two other judges had it 49-46 also for “Po Atan”. On other other hand one judge scored the fight 49-46 for Vakhitov, while another one gave him 50-45.