Alex Pereira defeats Artem Vakhitov at GLORY 77 – wins undisputed light heavyweight title

Parviz Iskenderov
Alex Pereira celebrates victory
Alex Pereira celebrates victory

Alex Pereira becomes the first two-weight undisputed GLORY champion

Alex Pereira has become the first two-division undisputed king in GLORY Kickboxing. The reigning middleweight and interim light heavyweight champion took the win by split decision against the defending 95 kg titleholder Artem Vakhitov in the championship unification, that co-headlined GLORY 77 on January 30 (full results here).

One judge had it 48-47 for Pereira. Two other judges had it 49-46 also for “Po Atan”. On other other hand one judge scored the fight 49-46 for Vakhitov, while another one gave him 50-45.

