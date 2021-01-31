Search
Boxing

Caleb Plant vs Caleb Truax full fight video highlights – champion retains title

Parviz Iskenderov

Caleb Plant makes the third successful defense of IBF super middleweight title

Caleb Plant and Caleb Truax squared off on Saturday January 30 at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, CA. The contest featured the defending IBF super middleweight champion and former titleholder, battling it out in the headliner of PBC boxing fight card live on FOX.

Advertisements

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship went a full distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight 120-108 in favor of the reigning champion.

You can watch Plant vs Truax fight video highlights below.

Winner.

Advertisements

Round 11.

Round 8.

Round 6.

Round 4.

Round 2.

The fighters make their ring walk.

With the win Caleb Plant remains undefeated and updates his record to 21-0, 12 KOs. He also makes the third successful defense of his title, following a pair of stoppages of Vincent Feigenbutz and Mike Lee, after he claimed the belt against former champion Jose Uzcategui in January 2019.

Caleb Truax drops to 31-5-1, 10 KOs, 1 NC.

The full fight results from Plant vs Truax card can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

GLORY 77: Rico vs Jamal

January 30, 2021

Kickboxing

Commando 3: One-Two Punch!

January 30, 2021

Boxing

Caleb Plant vs Caleb Truax

January 30, 2021

Boxing

BKFC: Knuckle Mania

February 5, 2021

Bare Knuckle

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

All-new Alex Pereira KO video compilation

The reigning middleweight and interim light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira goes up against the current 95 kg champion Artem Vakhitov in the co-headliner of...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097