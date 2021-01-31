Caleb Plant vs Caleb Truax full fight video highlights – champion retains title

Caleb Plant and Caleb Truax squared off on Saturday January 30 at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, CA. The contest featured the defending IBF super middleweight champion and former titleholder, battling it out in the headliner of PBC boxing fight card live on FOX.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship went a full distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight 120-108 in favor of the reigning champion.

You can watch Plant vs Truax fight video highlights below.

Winner.

¡VICTORIA PARA CALEB PLANT! ?? El ?? fue superior de principio a fin en la pelea y no tuvo mayor inconveniente para hacer su tercera defensa del Título Mundial IBF Supermedio al llevárselo por DU ?? ¿Es Caleb Plant el hombre a batir en las 168? ?#ESPNKnockOut ? pic.twitter.com/AeKe7FmcoQ — ESPN KnockOut (@ESPNKnockOut) January 31, 2021

Round 11.

Round 8.

.@GoldenCalebT may have finally found a kink in the the armor of the Champ, landing the overhand right repeatedly in the last two rounds. #PlantTruax #PBConFOX pic.twitter.com/8onaFJs133 — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) January 31, 2021

Round 6.

Round 4.

.@goldencalebt lands his best shot of the fight so far, but @SweetHandsPlant 's combinations are coming from all angles, and all speeds. #PlantTruax #PBConFOX pic.twitter.com/sO2NEAdphb — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) January 31, 2021

Round 2.

A nice FLURRY by the champ @SweetHandsPlant at the end of RD2! ? #PlantTruax pic.twitter.com/o1VuVZ14CR — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) January 31, 2021

While @GoldenCalebT tries to find his distance, @SweetHandsPlant paws with his jab and uses his speed to his advantage. #TruaxPlant #PBConFOX pic.twitter.com/5cVpWDxclm — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) January 31, 2021

The fighters make their ring walk.

THE CHAMP IS HERE! ?@SweetHandsPlant walks to ring for his 3rd title defense #PlantTruax pic.twitter.com/uCKpq9tFeq — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) January 31, 2021

Former Champion @GoldenCalebT make his way to the ring for tonight's main event! ? #PlantTruax pic.twitter.com/WErPB5K2LY — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) January 31, 2021

With the win Caleb Plant remains undefeated and updates his record to 21-0, 12 KOs. He also makes the third successful defense of his title, following a pair of stoppages of Vincent Feigenbutz and Mike Lee, after he claimed the belt against former champion Jose Uzcategui in January 2019.

Caleb Truax drops to 31-5-1, 10 KOs, 1 NC.

The full fight results from Plant vs Truax card can be found here.