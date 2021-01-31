Caleb Plant vs Caleb Truax results, start time, US, Australia, how to watch, full undercard

The reigning IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (20-0, 12 KOs) makes the third defense of his title against former champion Caleb Truax (31-4-2, 19 KOs) on Saturday, January 30. The pair battles it in the headliner of Premier Boxing Champions fight card, taking place at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, CA.

Advertisements

The co-feature is a heavyweight clash between Michael Coffie (11-0, 8 KOs) and Darmani Rock (17-0, 12 KOs). Also on the main card Joey Spencer (11-0, 8 KOs) and Isiah Seldon (14-3-1, 5 KOs) square off at super welterweight.

The undercard is headlined by Rances Barthelemy up against All Rivera at super lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Plant vs Truax main card start time in the US is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on FOX. The undercard live stream is available on FS1, starting at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

In Australia Plant vs Truax is available on Fox Sports 507 and live stream on Kayo. The date and start time is set for January 31 at 10 am AEDT.

Get the full Plant vs Truax fight card below (fight results will be added).

Plant vs Truax card

Main Card (Live FOX)

Caleb Plant vs. Caleb Truax, 12 rounds, super middleweight

Michael Coffie vs. Darmani Rock, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Joey Spencer vs. Isiah Seldon, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Fernando Molina vs. James DeHerrera, 4/6 rounds, lightweight

Preliminary Card (Live on FS1)

Rances Barthelemy vs. All Rivera, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Atif Oberlton vs. Nathan Sharp, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Brandyn Lynch vs. Marcos Hernandez, 8 rounds, middleweight

Daniel Garcia vs. Jose Delgado, 4 rounds, lightweight