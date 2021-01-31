Search
GLORY 77 results, start time, how to watch – Rico Verhoeven, Alex Pereira, Tiffany Van Soest plus more

Glory 77 Rico Verhoeven vs Hesdy Gerges
Rico Verhoeven and Hesdy Gerges at the weigh-ins | GLORY Kickboxing

Kickboxing event GLORY 77 features a four-man heavyweight knockout tournament, three world championship bouts and a pair rating matchups. The event airs live and exclusive on pay-per-view from a studio location in Holland.

The reigning heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven meets Hesdy Gerges in the tournament semi-final bout A. The tournament semi-final bout B pits Levi Rigters and Tarik Khbabez. The winners of these bouts are expected to square in the final, which will be the last bout of the evening. The ultimate tournament victor will be named “Heavyweight Tournament World Champion”.

In the co-main event the current light heavyweight champion Artem Vakhitov faces interim 95 kg and reigning middleweight champion Alex Pereira. Also on the card the current welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe meets the division’s interim champion Murthel Groenhart. In addition, Tiffany Van Soest defends her super bantamweight title against Aline Pereira.

Fans can watch GLORY 77 live stream on FITE. The PPV card start time is scheduled for Saturday, January 30 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States, 4 pm BRT in Brazil, 8 pm CET in Holland, France and the rest of Western Europe, 7 pm GMT in the UK, 10 pm MSK in Russia. In Australia GLORY 77 date and time converts to Sunday, January 31 at 6 am AEDT.

The undercard starts an hour earlier. The live stream is available here.

Get full GLORY 77 card below. Fight results will be added.

GLORY 77 fight card

Main Card

Winner of semi-final A vs Winner of semi-final B, 3 rounds, heavyweight tournament final

Artem Vakhitov (C) vs. Alex Pereira (iC), 5 rounds, light heavyweight title

Cedric Doumbe (C) vs. Murthel Groenhart (iC), 5 rounds, welterweight title

Levi Rigters vs. Tarik Khbabez, 3 rounds, heavyweight tournament semi-final B

Rico Verhoeven (C) vs. Hesdy Gerges, 3 rounds, heavyweight tournament semi-final A

Tiffany Van Soest (C) vs. Aline Pereira, 5 rounds, super bantamweight title

Luis Tavares vs Donegi Abena, 3 rounds, light heavyweight

Preliminary Card

Martin Pacas vs Muhammed Balli, 3 rounds, heavyweight

