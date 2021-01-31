Michael Coffie KO’s Darmani Rock on Plant vs Truax card live on FOX – full fight video highlights

Michael Coffie secured the third-round knockout win against Darmani Rock on Saturday January 30. The pair squared off in the co-feature for Caleb Plant vs Caleb Truax IBF super middleweight title fight live on FOX. With the win Marine Corps veteran remains undefeated and updates his record to 21-0, 9 KOs. Rock suffers the first defeat in his pro boxing career and drops to 17-1, 12 KOs. You can watch the full fight video highlights up.

