Boxing

Michael Coffie KO’s Darmani Rock on Plant vs Truax card live on FOX – full fight video highlights

Parviz Iskenderov
Michael Coffie secured the third-round knockout win against Darmani Rock on Saturday January 30. The pair squared off in the co-feature for Caleb Plant vs Caleb Truax IBF super middleweight title fight live on FOX. With the win Marine Corps veteran remains undefeated and updates his record to 21-0, 9 KOs. Rock suffers the first defeat in his pro boxing career and drops to 17-1, 12 KOs. You can watch the full fight video highlights up.

The complete results from Plant vs Truax card can be found here.

BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResultsVideo

Kickboxing

All-new Alex Pereira KO video compilation

The reigning middleweight and interim light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira goes up against the current 95 kg champion Artem Vakhitov in the co-headliner of...

