Video: Cedric Doumbe KO’s Murthel Groenhart with massive right at GLORY 77

Cedric Doumbe and Murthel Groenhart finally had a chance to square the differences inside the ring. The pair met on the GLORY 77 main card live on pay-per-view on January 30 (full results here).

The scheduled for five rounds undisputed world champion championship bout didn’t go the distance. At the end of Round 2 “Doumced” caught Groenhart’s left head kick and attempted a sweep. He then followed it up with right body shot and a massive overhand right that reached the target.

Groenhart hit the canvas and the referee opened the count. He did manage to get back on his feet, but it was not enough for referee to let the fight continue, and it was waved off. You can watch the video of knockout below.

NO DOUBT ABOUT IT!@Doumced is STILL the Best welterweight on the planet! #GLORY77 Don’t miss the light heavyweight title up next, only on PPV. ?? https://t.co/uTSL57zQpk pic.twitter.com/uMAqpbuDZ2 — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) January 30, 2021

Doumbe defeated Groenhart by unanimous decision in their first non-tile bout in March 2016. The latter took the revenge by split decision in August 2017. Their third (this) fight was previously booked four times, but fell off due to various reasons, including inquiries and COVID-19.

Ultimately, with the win the reigning GLORY welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe retained his belt and won the trilogy.

The headliner of GLORY 77 saw Rico Verhoeven taking all four-man heavyweight tournament, scoring two victories during one evening (video highlights here).