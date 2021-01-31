Search
Kickboxing

Video: Cedric Doumbe KO’s Murthel Groenhart with massive right at GLORY 77

Parviz Iskenderov
Cedric Doumbe vs Murthel Groenhart
Cedric Doumbe vs Murthel Groenhart | Pic: Twitter/GLORY_WS

Doumbe wins trilogy and retains welterweight title

Cedric Doumbe and Murthel Groenhart finally had a chance to square the differences inside the ring. The pair met on the GLORY 77 main card live on pay-per-view on January 30 (full results here).

Advertisements

The scheduled for five rounds undisputed world champion championship bout didn’t go the distance. At the end of Round 2 “Doumced” caught Groenhart’s left head kick and attempted a sweep. He then followed it up with right body shot and a massive overhand right that reached the target.

Groenhart hit the canvas and the referee opened the count. He did manage to get back on his feet, but it was not enough for referee to let the fight continue, and it was waved off. You can watch the video of knockout below.

Doumbe defeated Groenhart by unanimous decision in their first non-tile bout in March 2016. The latter took the revenge by split decision in August 2017. Their third (this) fight was previously booked four times, but fell off due to various reasons, including inquiries and COVID-19.

Ultimately, with the win the reigning GLORY welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe retained his belt and won the trilogy.

The headliner of GLORY 77 saw Rico Verhoeven taking all four-man heavyweight tournament, scoring two victories during one evening (video highlights here).

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedKickboxingLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

GLORY 77: Rico vs Jamal

January 30, 2021

Kickboxing

Commando 3: One-Two Punch!

January 30, 2021

Boxing

Caleb Plant vs Caleb Truax

January 30, 2021

Boxing

BKFC: Knuckle Mania

February 5, 2021

Bare Knuckle

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

All-new Alex Pereira KO video compilation

The reigning middleweight and interim light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira goes up against the current 95 kg champion Artem Vakhitov in the co-headliner of...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097