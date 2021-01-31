Search
Kickboxing

Video: Kickboxer gets KO’d and falls out of the ring – rolls himself back in

Parviz Iskenderov
Martin Pacas dominates Muhammed Balli at GLORY 77
Martin Pacas dominates Muhammed Balli at GLORY 77 | Pic: YouTube/Screenshot

Martin Pacas made a successful GLORY Kickboxing debut, when he stopped fellow-debutant Muhammed Balli on January 30. After landing left kick to the head the Slovakian southpaw followed it up with a trio of punches, that knocked his opponent out of the ring. While the referee was counting, the latter managed to roll himself back in, and attempted to get back on his feet. It was, however, too late, with the fight ending at the official time of 2 minutes and 23 seconds into the third round. You can watch it below.

Advertisements

The full fight results from GLORY 77 can be found here.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

GLORY 77: Rico vs Jamal

January 30, 2021

Kickboxing

Commando 3: One-Two Punch!

January 30, 2021

Boxing

Caleb Plant vs Caleb Truax

January 30, 2021

Boxing

BKFC: Knuckle Mania

February 5, 2021

Bare Knuckle

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

All-new Alex Pereira KO video compilation

The reigning middleweight and interim light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira goes up against the current 95 kg champion Artem Vakhitov in the co-headliner of...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097