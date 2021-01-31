Video: Kickboxer gets KO’d and falls out of the ring – rolls himself back in

Martin Pacas made a successful GLORY Kickboxing debut, when he stopped fellow-debutant Muhammed Balli on January 30. After landing left kick to the head the Slovakian southpaw followed it up with a trio of punches, that knocked his opponent out of the ring. While the referee was counting, the latter managed to roll himself back in, and attempted to get back on his feet. It was, however, too late, with the fight ending at the official time of 2 minutes and 23 seconds into the third round. You can watch it below.

Well, he did manage to roll himself back into the ring ? #GLORY77 pic.twitter.com/U8wyxFxS7R — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) January 31, 2021

The full fight results from GLORY 77 can be found here.