Search
Kickboxing

Video: Rico Verhoeven defeats Hesdy Gerges and Tarik Khbabez to win GLORY 77 heavyweight tourney

Parviz Iskenderov
Glory 77 Rico Verhoeven vs Tarik Khbabez
Rico Verhoeven and Tarik Khbabez met in the GLORY 77 tournament final | Pic: Twitter/GLORY_WS

Rico Verhoeven was on top at GLORY 77 on Saturday, January 30, adding a couple of wins to his official fight record. Partaking in the four-man knockout tournament, heavyweight champion went through his old foe Hesdy Gerges and Tarik Khbabez in the semi-final and final bouts of the contest, respectively.

Advertisements

Gerges took the fight on a short notice, after Jamal Ben Saddik was forced to withdraw from the original main event due to injury. It was a fairly easy win for Verhoeven, who scored a unanimous decision.

To credit the 2010 It’s Showtime heavyweight champion – he was able to go through the whole three-round fight, despite having only ten days to prepare.

It was Verhoeven’s third win over Gerges, following their bouts in November 2011 and June 2012. After being rivals for quite sometime, in the end it was all respect.

In the final bout of the tournament, which was also the last fight of the evening, Verhoeven met Tarik Khbabez. On the way to finale, the latter went head to head with Levi Rigters for three rounds, and took the majority decision.

The championship round didn’t go the distance. It was all over after the first round, when Khbabez’s corner instructed the referee to call it a day.

Ultimately, Rico Verhoeven earned the win by TKO and took all tournament.

While there was no GLORY heavyweight title on the line, the champion updated his record to 57-10, 18 KOs, and is now expected to face either Jamal Ben Saddik (pending recovery) or Benjamin Adegbuyi in his next defense. The latter stopped Badr Hari in the third round in December 2020.

The full fight results from GLORY 77 can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedKickboxingLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Fight Schedule

GLORY 77: Rico vs Jamal

January 30, 2021

Kickboxing

Commando 3: One-Two Punch!

January 30, 2021

Boxing

Caleb Plant vs Caleb Truax

January 30, 2021

Boxing

BKFC: Knuckle Mania

February 5, 2021

Bare Knuckle

In Case You Missed It

Kickboxing

All-new Alex Pereira KO video compilation

The reigning middleweight and interim light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira goes up against the current 95 kg champion Artem Vakhitov in the co-headliner of...

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097