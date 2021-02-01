Karim Guerfi vs Lee McGregor on Feb 6 in Dubai cancelled due to travel restrictions

The scheduled EBU European bantamweight title fight between champion Karim Guerfi and Lee McGregor has once again been postponed. The original date in November last year fell off after McGregor tested positive for coronavirus. The contest was rescheduled for January 22, but didn’t go ahead due to increase of COVID-19 cases in the UK.

Advertisements

The long-awaited matchup was rebooked for February 6 in Dubai, as a headliner of “Rotunda Rumble”, which was expected to kick off the three-event schedule. The events in March and April are as yet unaffected, but the planned for this Saturday showdown is unable to take place due to the current travel restrictions from the UK to the UAE.

The new Guerfi vs McGregor date is expected to be announced shortly.