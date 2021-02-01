Search
Liam Walsh vs Paul Hyland Jnr postponed – Feb 19 date cancelled due to COVID-19

Parviz Iskenderov
Liam Walsh
Liam Walsh | Pic: Facebook/MTKGlobal

The scheduled for February 19 British lightweight title fight between former world title challenger Liam Walsh (23-1, 15 KOs) and Paul Hyland Jnr (20-2, 7 KOs) has been postponed, after Walsh tested positive for COVID-19. The promotion is planning to reschedule the contest “as soon as possible,” as per announcement sent out on Monday.

Meanwhile, the MTK Fight Night card on February 19 will be headlined by Sean McComb up against Gavin Gwynne. The pair will battle it out for a vacant Commonwealth lightweight title.

