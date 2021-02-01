Sean McComb vs Gavin Gwynne headlines on Feb 19 in the UK – MTK Global schedule changed

Due to the current travel restrictions from the UK to Dubai, next Saturday’s (Feb. 6) planned Rotunda Rumble has been cancelled. Instead, the MTK Fight Night will be held in Bolton, England on February 19, featuring three superb title fights.

The card will be broadcast live stream on ESPN+ in the US, in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV. The new main event will see Sean McComb face off Gavin Gwynne for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title.

Mark McKeown vs. Brad Daws, and Pierce O’Leary vs. Irvin Magno will also be moved to the February 19 card, joining two already announced title fights, as Darren Tetley meets Samuel Antwi for the vacant English welterweight title, and DP Carr and Dean Dodge square off for the Southern Area super-featherweight title.

Undefeated Mohammed Sameer has been added to the card too, plus Elliot Whale takes on Jamie Stewart following his draw with Florian Marku, while Irish sensation Paddy Donovan returns as well. Paul Ryan will now make his professional debut at a later date.

Liam Walsh’s planned vacant British lightweight title fight with Paul Hyland Jnr has unfortunately been postponed after Walsh tested positive for COVID-19. A new date for that fight, along with the European bantamweight title fight between Karim Guerfi and Lee McGregor, will be announced in due course.

The two Dubai events set to take place in March and April are currently scheduled to go ahead as planned.

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton said: “It’s a shame that next Saturday’s event in Dubai is unable to take place due to the current travel restrictions, but we have worked hard behind the scenes over the last few days to ensure the majority of the fighters on that card haven’t had to wait long for their fights to be rescheduled.

“It means that Sean McComb, Gavin Gwynne, Mark McKeown, Brad Daws, Pierce O’Leary and Irvin Magno have had to wait less than two weeks for their new date, so we’re delighted to be adding even more starpower to what was an already stacked MTK Fight Night on February 19.

“We’re hoping to get Karim Guerfi vs. Lee McGregor, and Liam Walsh vs. Paul Hyland Jnr rescheduled as soon as possible, so boxing fans won’t have to wait long to see those two fantastic fights.”

McComb vs Gwynne fight card

The current MTK Fight Night card on Feb 19 in Bolton, England looks as the following:

Sean McComb vs. Gavin Gwynne – for vacant Commonwealth lightweight title

Mark McKeown vs Brad Daws

Pierce O’Leary vs Irvin Magno

Darren Tetley vs. Samuel Antwi – for English welterweight title

DP Carr vs. Dean Dodge – Carr’s Southern Area super featherweight title

Mohammed Sameer vs. TBA

Elliot Whale vs. Jamie Stewart

Paddy Donovan vs. TBA