Born to Fight 9 in Auckland – Armstrong vs Haraki for WKN title plus more join fight card

Born to Fight 9 takes place at YMCA Auckland City in Auckland Central, New Zealand on Saturday, April 24. The fight card features a series of MMA, kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts with WKN title contested in the headliner of the show.

The previously announced main event fighter Bob Dhcamad Armstrong received an opponent for his next appearance inside the ring. The newly-crowned World Kickboxing Network super cruiserweight champion faces fellow-mixed martial artist Pane Haraki in a five-round contest with WKN International light heavyweight MMA title on the line.

Also on the card, WKN World Muay Thai featherweight champion Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn is back in the ring, taking on New Zealand champion Dominic Reed. In addition, former WKN super cruiserweight title challenger Lapa Halangahu meets Stefan Harrison in K-1 kickboxing matchup.

The promoter of the event is Vahid Unesi, who is hosting his third world-class event, following the World Championship gala and a historic World Cup produced in November 2020 and 2019, respectively. Tickets for Born to Fight 9 are on sale via eventfinda.co.nz.

While the fight card is yet to be finalized, the announced to date list of matchups can be found below. More bouts are expected to be added in the coming weeks.

Born to Fight 9 fight card

Bob Dhcamad Armstrong vs. Pane Haraki – for WKN International light heavyweight MMA title

Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn vs. Dominic Reed

Stefan Harrison vs. Lapa Halangahu

Eli Taito vs. Harry Young Q Kim

Julian Jensen vs. Arti Sukasem

Jonny Jensen vs. Harnill Hylan