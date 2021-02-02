UFC Vegas 18 fight card – Alistair Overeem vs Alexander Volkov headlines on Feb 6

Following a trio of UFC events produced on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka “Fight Island” in January, Ultimate Fighting Championship is back to Las Vegas, NV. While this past weekend saw no action inside the Octagon, this Saturday February 6 is locked and loaded with UFC Fight Night card topped by Alistair Overeem up against Alexander Volkov.

Advertisements

Former Strikeforce, K-1 and Dream heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem (47-18, 1 NC) is riding the two-win streak. In his previous bout last September he stopped Augusto Sakai in the fifth round. In May 2020, No.5-ranked UFC heavyweight contender TKO’d Walt Harris in Round 2.

Alexander Volkov (32-8) is ranked No.6 in the UFC heavyweight class. He last fought in October 2020, taking the win over Harris by TKO also in Round 2.

The co-main event at UFC Vegas 18 is a bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen (13-2) and Frankie Edgar (24-8-1).

Sandhagenis coming off the win by TKO in the second-round against Marlon Moraes scored in October 2020. Former UFC lightweight champion Edgar won his previous bout last August by split decision against Pedro Munhoz.

Among other bouts featured on the card – Devonte Smith is yet to get a new opponent (as of writing) for his lightweight outing. His original vis-a-vis Alex da Silva was forced to withdraw from the preliminary card bout due to knee injury. The current lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 18 main card start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, January 6 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the preliminary card kicking off at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT. The event live stream is available on ESPN+.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs Volkov live stream on ESPN on Kayo and Fight Pass. The main card date and start time is set for Sunday, February 7 at 12 pm AEDT, following the undercard commencing at 9 am AEDT.

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov fight card

Main Card

Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov

Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar

Marion Reneau vs. Macy Chiasson

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Manel Kape

Cody Stamann vs. Andre Ewell

Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Beneil Dariush

Preliminary card

Michael Johnson vs. Clay Guida

Mike Rodriguez vs. Danilo Marques

Martin Day vs. Timur Valiev

Devonte Smith vs. opponent TBA

Karol Rosa vs. Joselyne Edwards

Molly McCann vs. Lara Procopio

Seung Woo Choi vs. Youssef Zalal

Denys Bondar vs. Ode Osbourne