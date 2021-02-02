Search
Watch Alistair Overeem top knockouts and submissions in UFC and Pride (video)

UFC
Alistair Overeem is back in action this coming Saturday, February 6 when he faces fellow-heavyweight Alexander Volkov in the headliner of UFC Vegas 18. Ahead of the event check out the highlight video up top, featuring Top Finishes produced by former Strikeforce, K-1 and Dream heavyweight champion inside the UFC Octagon and Pride ring. This includes stoppages of Brock Lesnar, Junior Dos Santos, Mark Hunt, Sergei Kharitonov, among others.

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs Volkov live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the live stream is available on ESPN on Kayo and UFC Fight Pass.

The full fight card and event start time can be found here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

MMA

