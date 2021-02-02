Watch KnuckleMania final promo ahead of Paige VanZant bare knuckle debut against Britain Hart

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant makes her bareknuckle fighting debut this Friday, February 5, when she faces Britain Hart in the headliner of BKFC 16 billed as “Knuckle Mania”. The co-main event is a bantamweight title fight between Johnny Bedford and Dat Nguyen, following a clash of heavyweights, as Chris Leben goes up against Quentin Henry. The final event promo video hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top.

Knuckle Mania: Paige VanZant vs Britain Hart airs live on pay-per-view. Fans can watch the event live stream online on FITE.

The full fight card and start time can be found here.