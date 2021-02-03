Claressa Shields vs Marie-Eve Dicaire live stream orders up – advance sales very encouraging

Claressa Shields and Marie-Eve Dicaire square off in the unified women’s light middleweight title fight on Friday, March 5. The world championship bout headlines the “Super Woman” fight card live on pay-per-view from the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan. The event is dedicated to this year’s international Women’s Day (Monday, March 8).

Undefeated Shields (10-0, 2 KO) puts her WBC and WBO titles on the line in a bid to become the first boxing world champion in the four-belt era, male or female, to capture the undisputed crown in two different weight classes. Unbeaten Dicaire (17-0, 0 KO) brings to the table her IBF belt and looks to dethrone one of the most prominent female boxers of all time. In addition, the vacant WBA (Super) and The Ring straps are up for grabs. The women’s contest is scheduled for ten rounds.

Boxing fans can watch Claressa Shields vs Marie-Eve Dicaire live stream online on FITE. The pay-per-view cost is USD $29.95, which is approximately GBP £22 or AUD $40. The broadcast date and start time in the United States is scheduled for Friday, March 5 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, which makes it Saturday, March 6 at 2 am GMT in the UK, and 1 pm AEDT in Australia.

Over four weeks ahead of the event the streaming platform has reported “a steady flow of early buyers”.

“FITE is very excited to be the worldwide digital distributor of this outstanding all-women’s boxing event featuring Claressa Shields vs Marie-Eve Dicaire,” said Michael Weber, FITE COO. “The advance sales have been very encouraging for an event that is over a month away. I think this will be a big step forward for women’s boxing.”

SuperWoman: Shields vs. Dicaire live stream details can be found on the PPV order page here.

The Shields vs Dicaire undercard features heavyweight Danielle Perkins, light heavyweight Nadia Meknouzi and the current WBA interim super welterweight champion Raquel Miller. The names of their opponents are expected to be announced shortly.

The current lineup looks as the following:

Claressa Shields (10-0, 2 KO) vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire (17-0, 0 KO) – light middleweight

Danielle Perkins (2-0, 1 KO) vs TBA – heavyweight

Nadia Meknouzi (5-0, 5 KO) vs TBA – light heavyweight

Raquel Miller (10-0, 4 KO) vs TBA – super welterweight