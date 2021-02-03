Search
Ilias Ennahachi vs Superlek Kiatmoo9 tops ONE Championship on Feb 26 – Giorgio Petrosyan co-main

Parviz Iskenderov
Ilias Ennahachi
Ilias Ennahachi in his bout against Wang Wenfeng | ONE Championship

ONE: Fists of Fury

Ilias Ennahachi makes the second defense of his ONE flyweight kickboxing title against Superlek Kiatmoo9 on Friday, February 26, headlining the event titled “Fists of Fury”. The fight card held in Singapore is co-headlined by Giorgio Petrosyan in a featherweight kickboxing bout against Davit Kiria.

Ennahachi last fought back in November 2019, when he defeated Wang Wenfeng by split decision. Earlier the same year he knocked out former champion Petchdam Petchyindee Academy in the third round and claimed the title. Superlek was in action last September, taking the win against Fahdi Khaled by unanimous decision.

Petrosyan is coming off the win by unanimous decision scored in February 2020 against Gaetan Dambo. Kiria defeated Marouan Toutouh by split decision in February 2019.

The rest of fight card features a series of kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA bouts. The lineup can be found below.

ONE: Fists of Fury fight card

Ilias Ennahachi vs. Superlek Kiatmoo9 – ONE flyweight kickboxing title

Giorgio Petrosyan vs. Davit Kiria – featherweight kickboxing

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Alejandro Rivas – flyweight kickboxing

Hiroki Akimoto vs. Zhang Chenglong – bantamweight kickboxing

Wondergirl Fairtex vs. Jackielou Buntan – strawweight Muay Thai

Victoria Lee vs. Sunisa Srisen – atomweight MMA

