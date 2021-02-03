Search
Stamp Fairtex in MMA action against Alyona Rassohyna – ONE: Unbreakable III airs Feb 5

Parviz Iskenderov
Stamp Fairtex
Stamp Fairtex | ONE Championship

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing champion Stamp Fairtex is looking to become a titleholder in MMA. While dropping both belts in 2020 by majority and split decision against Allycia Rodrigues and Janet Todd, respectively, the Thai fighter is still undefeated as a mixed martial artist with the 5-0 record to date.

Stamp was recently in action against Alyona Rassohyna. The fight result is yet to be revealed – pending the previously recorded ONE: Unbreakable 3 event broadcast, that is scheduled for Friday, February 5.

In her previous MMA bout last July 2020 Stamp Fairtex stopped Sunisa Srisen in the first round. Early 2020 she similarly defeated Puja Tomar.

Alyona Rassohyna (12-4) is riding the two-win streak. The Ukrainian competitor was last in action back in September 2019, when she submitted Elaine Leal in the first round. In June 2018 she defeated Samantha Jean-Francois also by submission in Round 1.

The full ONE: Unbreakable 3 fight card can be found below. The event start time is set for 8:30 pm SGT (Singapore time), which makes it 11:30 AEDT in Australia.

ONE: Unbreakable 3 fight card

Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyona Rassohyna

Shoko Sato vs. Fabricio Andrade

Ryuto Sawada vs. Robin Catalan

Mehdi Barghi vs. Kang Ji Won

Rahul Raju vs. Ahmed Mujtaba

Tial Thang vs. Paul Lumihi

MMA

Fight Schedule

BKFC: Knuckle Mania

February 5, 2021

Bare Knuckle

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov

February 6, 2021

MMA

Hombres de Honor MMA 104

February 6, 2021

MMA

Austin Trout vs Juan Garcia

February 6, 2021

Boxing

