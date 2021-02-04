Search
Paige VanZant vs Britain Hart live stream – how to watch BKFC: Knuckle Mania, start time, full card, PPV cost

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant makes her highly anticipated bareknuckle boxing debut against Britain Hart on Friday, February 5, which converts to Saturday, February 6 in the UK and Australia. The women’s featherweight showdown headlines BKFC 16 fight card taking place Jenkins Arena – RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida. The event, billed as “Knuckle Mania”, airs live and exclusive on pay-per-view.

The co-main event is the BKFC bantamweight championship bout between Johnny Bedford and Dat Nguyen. Kicking off the main card Chris Leben and Quentin Henry do battle at heavyweight.

The full BKFC 16 fight card, including the preliminary bouts, can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 16 aka Knuckle Mania: Paige VanZant vs Britain Hart live stream online

Fans arounds the world can watch BKFC Knuckle Mania: Paige VanZant vs Britain Hart live stream online on FITE. The date and start time in the United States is scheduled for Friday, February 5 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

BKFC: KnuckleMania UK time converts to Saturday, February 6 at 2 am GMT. In Australia BKFC 16 main card, topped by Paige VanZant vs Britain Hart, starts on Saturday, February 6 at 1 pm AEDT.

The PPV cost is $19.99 USD, which makes it approximately £14.66 GBP or $27 AUD. More information can be found on the order page here.

The BKFC 16 preliminary card begins an hour earlier. The free live stream is available on FITE, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship channel on YouTube, and here on FIGHTMAG (featured video up top).

BKFC Knuckle Mania fight card

Get the full BKFC 16 fight card below.

Main Card (PPV)

  • Paige Van Zant vs Britain Hart, featherweight
  • Johnny Bedford vs Dat Nguyen, bantamweight – for BKFC Bantamweight title
  • Chris Leben vs Quentin Henry, heavyweight

Undercard (PPV)

  • Martin Brown vs Zach Zane, 155 pounds
  • Lorenzo Hunt vs Rob Morrow, light heavyweight
  • John Chalbeck vs Greg Bono, 145 pounds
  • Charisa Sigala vs Taylor Starling, women’s bantamweight
  • Dillon Cleckler vs Chris Jensen, heavyweight

Preliminary Card (BKFC YouTube, FITE)

  • Dave Morgan vs Travis Thompson, 135 pounds
  • Jarod Grant vs Brandon Lambert, 135 pounds
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Kickboxing

Video: Rico Verhoeven defeats Hesdy Gerges and Tarik Khbabez to win GLORY 77 heavyweight tourney

Rico Verhoeven was on top at GLORY 77 on Saturday, January 30, adding a couple of wins to his official fight record. Partaking in...

