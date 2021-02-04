Search
UFC Full Fight Video: Alexander Volkov secures second-round stoppage against Walt Harris

Volkov faces Overeem in UFC Vegas 18 main event

Alexander Volkov goes up against Alistair Overeem in the headliner of UFC Fight Night card scheduled for this Saturday, February 6 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, featuring the Russian heavyweight in his bout last October, when he faced and defeated Walt Harris via second-round TKO at UFC 254. You can watch it up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs. Volkov live stream on ESPN Plus in the US, while in Australia the event is available live stream on ESPN on Kayo and Fight Pass.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

