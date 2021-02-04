Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Maurice Hooker location announced – general public tickets on sale Feb 5

Vergil Ortiz Jr faces off Maurice Hooker on Saturday March 20. The pair of Dallas welterweights battles it out in the headliner of Golden Boy Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN. The venue accommodating the event as well as the tickets information have been announced.

The Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas has been named as a host of Ortiz Jr vs. Hooker showdown.

“It’s rare that two fighters get to square off in front of their hometown fans, but with Dickies Arena just down the road from where both Vergil and ‘Mo’ were born, this venue is exactly the right place for this fight,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy.

“With a likely world championship opportunity at stake in front of friends and family, this is a guaranteed action fight to see either in person or on the DAZN app.”

The Ortiz Jr vs Hooker tickets sale to the general public starts on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 10 am CT via Ticketmaster.

“I’m very happy to be fighting in front of my friends, family, and fans back at home again,” said Vergil Ortiz Jr. “Dickies Arena is a perfect sized venue, and it looks like it will be able to hold a substantial number of fans, so everybody needs to come out and support all the fighters. I’m really hyped for this fight.”

“I’m excited to be fighting so close to home where my family, friends and hometown fans can come out and support my return to the ring,” said Maurice Hooker. “With Vergil and I both being from the Dallas area, this is a fight that had to happen in the DFW metroplex. We are going to put on one hell of a show for all of our hometown fans on March 20 at Dickies Arena.”

The Ortiz Jr vs Hooker undercard features Arslanbek Makhmudov in defense of his NABF heavyweight title. As well, Anabel Ortiz defends WBA minimumweight title against Seniesa Estrada. Luis Hernandez and Alex Martin square off at super lightweight.

The current lineup looks as the following:

Vergil Ortiz vs. Maurice Hooker

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. TBA

Anabel Ortiz vs. Seniesa Estrada

Luis Hernandez vs. Alex Martin

George Rincon vs. TBA

Hector Valdez vs. Alberto Torres

Oscar Acevedo vs. James Wilkins

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. TBA